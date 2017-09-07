E-visas to be valid for travel to Russia’s Kamchatka, Sakhalin starting January 1, 2018

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Starting from January 1, 2018, foreign nationals travelling to Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and Sakhalin Island will be able to receive e-visas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary meeting.

"From January 1, 2018, e-visas will be valid for travel to Kamchatka and Sakhalin," he said. Putin pointed out that Russia planned to continue the policy of openness, cooperation and trust, removing obstacles hampering business contacts, tourist travels, student and youth exchanges.

The Russian president noted that on August 8, 2017, the issuance of e-visas had begun in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. In the past weeks, around 1,300 people, including the forum’s participants, took advantage of this opportunity.