Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

E-visas to be valid for travel to Russia’s Kamchatka, Sakhalin starting January 1, 2018

Business & Economy
September 07, 10:59 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

On August 8, 2017, the issuance of e-visas had begun in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Koryaksky volcano over the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Kamchatka region of Far-Eastern Russia

Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Starting from January 1, 2018, foreign nationals travelling to Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and Sakhalin Island will be able to receive e-visas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary meeting.

"From January 1, 2018, e-visas will be valid for travel to Kamchatka and Sakhalin," he said. Putin pointed out that Russia planned to continue the policy of openness, cooperation and trust, removing obstacles hampering business contacts, tourist travels, student and youth exchanges.

The Russian president noted that on August 8, 2017, the issuance of e-visas had begun in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. In the past weeks, around 1,300 people, including the forum’s participants, took advantage of this opportunity.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
2
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
3
Putin says all countries, including US, benefit from cooperation with Russia
4
Russia ready to cooperate in space if ‘smart guys’ in US don’t meddle — Putin
5
Russia, Belarus put air defense forces on joint combat duty
6
Eastern Economic Forum – Day One Summary
7
The ‘Far Eastern Hectare’: Initial Experiences
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама