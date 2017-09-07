Russia, Japan may sign convention on double taxation removal on September 7

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia and Japan are planning to sign a convention on removal of double taxation on September 7 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said, speaking at the Russian-Japanese dialogue during the EEF-2017.

Oreshkin stressed that Russian-Japanese relations are improving. In particular, more than 100 various agreements were signed last year and 40 more are planned to be signed on the forum’s sidelines.

"What is most important is that some of them bring our economic relations to a new level. For example, a convention on double taxation removal is planned to be signed today," the minister noted.