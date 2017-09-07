Energy and Finance Ministries fully agree on income tax bill

Eastern Economic Forum – Day One SummaryBusiness & Economy September 06, 23:39
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance fully agreed on the income tax bill, there are no discrepancies between the departments, Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"As far as I know, we do not have any discrepancies. We agreed upon everything, the document is ready, and will be submitted to the State Duma soon," he said.
Earlier, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that a number of small points in the bill still need to be finalized.