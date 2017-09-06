Sollers plans to set up assembly production in Vietnam in 2018

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sollers automobile holding company plans to create an assembly facility in Vietnam in 2018, the company’s general director Vadim Shvetsov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The launch (of the enterprise - TASS) is possible next year, not this year," he said.

According to Shvetsov, now negotiations are underway in Vietnam. "We are negotiating terms of investments. The Vietnamese government also has own conditions for setting up a local assembly facility," he said.

In early July, Shvetsov told TASS that Sollers may create a joint assembly plant in Vietnam with an initial capacity of 1,000 cars per year. In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian-Vietnamese investment fund plans to invest $500 million in non-oil and gas projects. Also the prospect of assembly of vehicles by such Russian manufacturers as GAZ, Kamaz and UAZ were discussed.