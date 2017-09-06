Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sollers plans to set up assembly production in Vietnam in 2018

Business & Economy
September 06, 20:18 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Negotiations are underway in Vietnam

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sollers automobile holding company plans to create an assembly facility in Vietnam in 2018, the company’s general director Vadim Shvetsov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The launch (of the enterprise - TASS) is possible next year, not this year," he said.

According to Shvetsov, now negotiations are underway in Vietnam. "We are negotiating terms of investments. The Vietnamese government also has own conditions for setting up a local assembly facility," he said.

In early July, Shvetsov told TASS that Sollers may create a joint assembly plant in Vietnam with an initial capacity of 1,000 cars per year. In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian-Vietnamese investment fund plans to invest $500 million in non-oil and gas projects. Also the prospect of assembly of vehicles by such Russian manufacturers as GAZ, Kamaz and UAZ were discussed.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
2
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
3
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Ukraine’s ex-president Yanukovich charged with takeover of power in 2010
6
Residents of the Russian Far East: Demography, New Quality of Life, and Opportunities
7
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама