Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agriculture Ministry may abandon grain interventions in favor of encouraging exports

Business & Economy
September 06, 18:37 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich earlier said that the Agriculture Ministry is considering two scenarios for stabilizing falling grain prices

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Agriculture Ministry may abandon grain interventions in favor of promotion of exports, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"This is the first time, when we may come out with this proposal and I hope the government will support us. Arkady Dvorkovich instructed us to work on this approach more carefully, and I think this will be a more adequate and requited market-based step," he said.

Read also

Russian ministries agree on new grain market intervention rules — source

The minister added that it would be possible to boost exports thanks to an almost zero rate of transportation offered by Russian Railways.

"We want to ensure that the tariff is almost zero, but this is true for Russian Railways. Other carriers may keep their tariffs, of course, but we will also encourage them to reduce them," Tkachev said.

According to the minister, if the railway tariff is cut or zeroed, first of all, it will become profitable to buy grain in the regions of Central District, Volga region, Siberia.

"Thus, exporting grain is profitable, this will create a good price," he concluded.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that the Agriculture Ministry is considering two scenarios for stabilizing falling grain prices: procurement interventions and stimulating exports.

Russia has been staging the government grain purchase and sale interventions since 2001 to stabilize the domestic grain prices. Procurement interventions make it possible to take the surplus from the market and stimulate the price hike. On the contrary, commodity interventions are designed to bring prices down in off years by channeling grain from the government fund to the market. Russia’s United Grain Company is acting as the government agent on interventions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to Donbass
2
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
3
Russia opposes sanctions against North Korea, Putin tells South Korean president
4
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesman
5
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
6
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
7
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама