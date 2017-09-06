Over 25 companies asked for Made in Russia export mark in 2017

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Over 25 companies applied to the Russian Export Center (REC) in 2017 to receive the Made in Russia export mark, since the beginning of the program this year, REC Director of External Communications, Vera Podguzova said at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"There are about 25 applications at REC right now from companies that plan to export their products abroad," Podguzova said. She also noted that the export mark is a voluntary system of goods certification and the product applicants are subject to quality control before the company is granted the right to use the export mark. Podguzova explained that mainly, the requests are submitted by automotive and engineering industries, as well as manufacturers of consumer goods - food, clothing, jewelry, and children’s toys.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade offered to grant REC a subsidy worth 370 million rubles in 2017 for the creation and promotion of the Russian export brand to foreign markets. According to the head of the REC Peyotr Fradkov, the export brand Made in Russia should help increase the share of non-primary exports from Russia to 7% per year, and also increase the recognition of Russian products and create loyalty of foreign consumers to Russian goods.