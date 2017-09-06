Over 1,000 tourists visit Russian Arctic national park this summer

Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South korean presidential spokesmanWorld September 06, 16:38
MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The flow of tourists to the Russian Arctic national park has grown by 20% this summer against the last year. More than 1,000 people visited the Arctic islands, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Wednesday.
"More than 1,000 people visited the Russian Arctic national park in the summer of 2017. As compared to the 2016 season when 954 people came to the Frantz Josef Land and the north of Novaya Zemlya, the increase makes up 20%," the ministry said.
Nine cruise vessels visited remote islands during the short Arctic summer despite severe weather conditions. However, this made the Arctic trips more spectacular, the ministry said.