Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia–India: Identifying New Opportunities

Business & Economy
September 06, 14:30 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Key conclusions 

Wide-ranging prospects for cooperation between Russia and India

“Today, the Russian Far East is actively canvassing Indian investments. The priority sectors are machine-building, oil and gas, fisheries, agriculture, metals and mining, diamonds, timber, transportation, logistics and tourism. All these areas are of great interest to India,” said Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.

“India is an advanced country in the field of digital technologies. We discovered we had two identical projects in digital railway. Therefore, we believe this area holds great promise,” said Alexander Misharin, First Vice President, Russian Railways.

Joint Russian-Indian ventures on the rise

“We’ve made serious mutual investments in each other’s country. We invested $5.5 bln in the Russian oil and gas sector. Russia set a record in making the largest foreign direct investment in India when Rosneft shelled out $12.9 bln to purchase Essar Oil.” Sushma Swaraj noted.

“A joint venture was set up between Royal Trans Holding and Jindal Limited. Its primary task is to localize the manufacture of railway and railtank cars and organize production of mining equipment on Indian soil. We managed to structure such a deal with the support of our EXIAR export agency. We hope Russian engineers will start assembling railcars in the State of Gujarat by next year,” said Sergei Cheryomin, Minister and Head of the Moscow City Government’s Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations and Chairman of the Board of Business Council for Cooperation with India.

Challenges

Forex market volatility leads to major financial losses

“At present, practically all of our contracts are denominated in US dollars and companies lose huge amounts of money on cross-currency transactions and forex hedging, particularly under conditions of high forex volatility,” said Sergei Cheryomin.

More mutual investments needed

“I think many of our Russian friends, Russian Railways included, have already taken the first steps and quite successful first steps. Our political relationship is very strong and now the time is ripe to expand economic ties,” said Shiv Vikram Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group.

“If we look at the amount of foreign direct investments from India, then figures actually could have been better. We note that our country has seen a total increase of $284 bln since 2010. Foreign investments from India accounted for less than 1%. This shows that we still need to consider opportunities for building new and more efficient mechanisms of interaction,” said Alexander Ivlev, EY’s Country Managing Partner for Russia.

Far Eastern ports’ deficient capacities

“Steam coal deliveries to India are unfeasible due to rather expensive freight costs <…> What we have in Russia now is not sufficient. Just a total of two ports on the Far East that are able to load such vessels,” said Anna Tsivileva, Chairman of the Management Board, Kolmar Sales and Logistics (KSL AG).

“We believe the main flow of goods to India will indeed go through the Far East. <…> Now the ports’ capacities very often leave much to be desired,” noted Borisbiy Zhangurazov, Senior Director for Foreign Projects, Summa Group.

Solutions

Information support for business and cultivation of bilateral ties

“Certainly, we believe information support is among the priorities for this purpose. This is not the website alone. We regularly publish the ‘Russia – India’ magazine. <…> The Business Council has recently acted as a co-founder of the ‘Great Asia’ TV new channel, which will feature materials on our cooperation with India in particular. These will be news feeds, political events and coverage of India's culture and national traditions,” said Sergei Cheryomin.

BRICS bank partaking in investment cooperation between Russia and India

“The need to expedite transition to settlements in national currencies as much as possible is among messages that we always communicated to our leaders. I am glad that the setup of relevant funds was announced as one of the top priorities just recently, at the BRICS leaders’ summit session the day before yesterday. I hope our banks will pay more attention to this aspect,” Sergei Cheryomin noted.

 “A new idea I would like to suggest is to basically think about creating an Indian-Russian rewards assessor. <…> This is one idea, which we can do. However, what we need to do is that there should be some kind of leveraging from a financing perspective. <…> The BRICS Bank have been set up. We should also look at the BRICS Bank to come in and finance such projects,” said Pankaj Patel, President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Simplifying the pharmaceuticals registration process

“What we need is a more predictable and stable policy, a mutual recognition for product approvals. <…> We need to really streamline, create some kind of a mutual recognition system through which we can actually attract investments in India and if India is capable to supply pharmaceuticals to the world, why not to Russia,” Pankaj Patel added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
3
Germany backs initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Expert believes UN mission will fail without Kiev’s direct contacts with Donbass republics
7
South Korean export to Russia up 61% in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама