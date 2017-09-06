Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum

Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to DonbassWorld September 06, 18:50
Russian sports chief says anticipated IPC’s decision to keep country’s suspension in forceSport September 06, 18:36
Illegal armed group member who fought in Syria extradited to RussiaSociety & Culture September 06, 18:01
Kremlin knows nothing about any alleged "damaging material" on TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 17:53
Russia opposes sanctions against North Korea, Putin tells South Korean presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 17:28
Russian Muslims launch campaign to send humanitarian aid to MyanmarSociety & Culture September 06, 17:08
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic ForumBusiness & Economy September 06, 16:45
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesmanWorld September 06, 16:38
Social Insurance Fund in Russia's Sakhalin presents blind man with TV setSociety & Culture September 06, 16:36
Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in Russia’s Pacific seaport of Vladivostok. Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time. The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5 and the main program is set for September 6-7. Seven hundred and twenty-three business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK take part in the economic forum. This year the forum’s participants will discuss effectiveness of advanced development zones, the Free Port of Vladivostok, infrastructural support and the Far Eastern Hectare program.