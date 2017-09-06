Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum

Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency

Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in Russia’s Pacific seaport of Vladivostok. Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time. The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5 and the main program is set for September 6-7. Seven hundred and twenty-three business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK take part in the economic forum. This year the forum’s participants will discuss effectiveness of advanced development zones, the Free Port of Vladivostok, infrastructural support and the Far Eastern Hectare program.