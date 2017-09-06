Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum

Business & Economy
September 06, 16:45 UTC+3

Based on the initiative to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_964086.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_964086.sliderLength-1}}
The opening of an exhibition called "Far East Street", part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Russky Island
The opening of an exhibition called "Far East Street", part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Russky Island
The opening of an exhibition called "Far East Street", part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Russky Island
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5
The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5
The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Inside the Far Eastern Federal University, the venue of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
Inside the Far Eastern Federal University, the venue of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
Inside the Far Eastern Federal University, the venue of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Seven hundred and 23 business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK participate in the economic forum
Seven hundred and 23 business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK participate in the economic forum
Seven hundred and 23 business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK participate in the economic forum
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency
Participants of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island
Participants of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island
Participants of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island
© Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency
2017 Eastern Economic Forum opening on Russky Island
2017 Eastern Economic Forum opening on Russky Island
2017 Eastern Economic Forum opening on Russky Island
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time
Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time
Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
People at a seafood market as part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
People at a seafood market as part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
People at a seafood market as part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency
A seafood market at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
A seafood market at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
A seafood market at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Thirty-two projects with $20.8bln of total investments are expected to be presented at the EEF this year
Thirty-two projects with $20.8bln of total investments are expected to be presented at the EEF this year
Thirty-two projects with $20.8bln of total investments are expected to be presented at the EEF this year
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Editors choice
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority members walk through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis September 05, 18:15
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath September 01, 18:42
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival August 31, 15:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians August 31, 15:12
For the first time in Russia’s modern history, girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Photo: A girl who applied for admission to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots named after Anatoly Serov, stands next to a monument to the MiG-21f-13 aircraft
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants August 29, 16:55
Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists August 28, 16:17
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_964086'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_964086'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The opening of an exhibition called "Far East Street", part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Russky Island
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Inside the Far Eastern Federal University, the venue of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Seven hundred and 23 business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK participate in the economic forum
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency
Participants of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island
© Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency
2017 Eastern Economic Forum opening on Russky Island
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
People at a seafood market as part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency
A seafood market at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Kamchatka Pavilion at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency
Thirty-two projects with $20.8bln of total investments are expected to be presented at the EEF this year
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS Host Photo Agency

Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in Russia’s Pacific seaport of Vladivostok. Based on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote the economic development of Russia’s Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum in Vladivostok is being held for the third time. The "zero" day of the forum was held on September 5 and the main program is set for September 6-7. Seven hundred and twenty-three business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK take part in the economic forum. This year the forum’s participants will discuss effectiveness of advanced development zones, the Free Port of Vladivostok, infrastructural support and the Far Eastern Hectare program. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to Donbass
2
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
3
Russia opposes sanctions against North Korea, Putin tells South Korean president
4
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesman
5
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
6
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
7
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама