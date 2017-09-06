Russian, North Korean delegations may meet on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Members of the Russian and North Korean delegations may discuss economic issues on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), being held in Vladivostok, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As I understand, the North Korean delegation to the EEF comprises economic experts. As for us, we have representatives of economic ministries and state agencies," Lavrov said. "So I believe the two countries’ economic agencies will have contacts," he added.

The Third Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7.