Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, North Korean delegations may meet on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum

Business & Economy
September 06, 13:30 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Third Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Members of the Russian and North Korean delegations may discuss economic issues on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), being held in Vladivostok, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As I understand, the North Korean delegation to the EEF comprises economic experts. As for us, we have representatives of economic ministries and state agencies," Lavrov said. "So I believe the two countries’ economic agencies will have contacts," he added.

The Third Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7. Russia’s TASS news agency is the forum’s main information partner and the official host photo agency. In addition, TASS is the operator of the EEF-2017’s presentation zone.

Read also

Eastern Economic Forum 2017 to show ‘new reality’ of Far East

Russia expects North Korea to take part in Eastern Economic Forum

Putin welcomes participants to Third Eastern Economic Forum

Over 40 US delegates to attend Eastern Economic Forum

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама