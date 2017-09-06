Back to Main page
Senior Russian minister eyes prospects of resuming trade with EU

Business & Economy
September 06, 8:30 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov noted that Russian-EU trade is multifaceted and Moscow is not planning to scale it down

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday he sees prospects of resuming trade between Russia and the European Union despite sanctions.

"We hope that despite all sanctions, trade is slowly restoring and we see great prospects," Shuvalov said, noting that Russian-EU trade is multifaceted and Moscow is not planning to scale it down.

Shuvalov also stressed that the Asian-Pacific region is also vital for Russia, but not at the expense of its trade ties with European countries.

In 2014, the European Union slapped sanctions on Moscow over the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia and has repeatedly extended them.

The third Eastern Economic Forum is held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7. On Tuesday, events were held as part of the forum’s preliminary program.

TASS news agency is the forum’s main information partner and official host photo agency, as well as the operator of the EEF-2017 presentation zone.

