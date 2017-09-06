Deliveries of Iranian oil to Russia still under discussion — energy minister

Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 10:08
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The issue of arranging supplies of Iranian oil to Russia under the "oil-for-goods" mechanism is being worked out, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"This issue is still being worked out," the minister said.
Earlier Novak said that a contract with Iran to supply 100,000 barrels of oil per day to Russia has already been concluded. It was noted that Iran and Russia already might begin cooperation this year under the contract "oil in exchange for goods." The corresponding memorandum was signed by Russia and Iran in 2014.