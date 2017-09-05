Escalation of North Korean conflict to destabilize market — Russian Direct Investment Fund

Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells TillersonRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:42
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:33
Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-ZorRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:28
Kremlin comments on initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:22
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisisWorld September 05, 18:15
Russia submits to UN draft resolution on peacekeepers in Donbass — envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:09
Russian senator says deploying peacekeepers to Donbass plugs all loopholes for KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:05
South Korean president: No more wars on Korean peninsulaWorld September 05, 17:48
Russian diplomat says NATO officials’ statements violate Non-Proliferation TreatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 17:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The escalation of conflict over North Korea may destabilize global markets, but investors hope that a reasonable compromise will be found, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"Any escalation will seriously destabilize markets and will have significant effect on the region," he said. "Most investors hope that an appropriate approach to dialogue will be adopted," Dmitriyev added. He pointed out that in the current situation, economic cooperation with South Korea was particularly important so there was a need to boost it.
"Undoubtedly, the number of investors who are keeping an eye on the situation has been growing, the situation is developing rapidly, but nevertheless, everyone is hopeful that dialogue and reasonable talks will lead to a reasonable compromise," he said.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. On August 29, North Korea test-fired another missile. On September 3, North Korea announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being used as a warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile. China condemned Pyongyang’s actions, while South Korea and the United States said that a military response was possible. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all parties to immediately resume dialogue and negotiations saying that it was the only way to find a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula issues.
The Third Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok on September 6-7. As many as 24 nations have confirmed their participation in the event, including China, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany.
The 2016 forum brought together 3,500 participants, and included 111 investment projects. The participants signed 216 agreements to the tune of 1.85 trillion rubles ($31.65 bln). Russia’s TASS news agency is the forum’s main information partner and the official host photo agency. In addition, TASS is the operator of the EEF-2017’s presentation zone.