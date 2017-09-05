Back to Main page
‘Summary’ service to provide information about major EEF debates

Business & Economy
September 05, 14:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's TASS news agency and the Roscongress Foundation will launch a new service dubbed Summary on September 6, to provide analysis on the Eastern Economic Forum’s major debates

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s TASS news agency and the Roscongress Foundation will launch a new service dubbed Summary on September 6, to provide analysis on the Eastern Economic Forum’s (EEF) major debates.

The service will be available in Russian and English through the EEF’17 official mobile app, as well as on the forum’s website and the TASS webpage dedicated to the EEF.

TASS experts will process the information concerning each of the forum’s key debates and quickly publish it. Besides, there will also be brief analytical articles containing essential messages, conclusions and recommendations voiced at the forum’s sessions.

The Summary service was designed by TASS and Roscongress.

The Third Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7. TASS news agency is the forum’s main information partner and official host photo agency, as well as the operator of the EEF-2017 presentation zone.

