Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Putin says Russia keen to restore aviation service with Egypt

Business & Economy
September 05, 10:00 UTC+3

The president noted that Russia sees safety as top priority

XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is keen to restore aviation service with Egypt but sees safety as top priority, President Vladimir Putin said following the BRICS summit.

"As for aviation service, we are very keen to fully restore flights with Egypt. We have agreed that our respective security services and transport departments providing flights safety should continue their work. We have to be totally confident of our citizens’ safety," he said.

According to Putin, Russia sees that the Egyptian partners are doing all they can to ensure safety of Russian citizens, while authorized departments are in contact with each other. "I very much expect and hope that we will solve the issue in the near future," he said.

Countries
Egypt
Persons
Vladimir Putin
