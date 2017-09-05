Putin says Russia keen to restore aviation service with Egypt

Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban schoolSociety & Culture September 05, 12:15
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — sourceWorld September 05, 11:52
Russia’s trade turnover with China exceeds $38 bln in first half of 2017Business & Economy September 05, 11:41
Putin says sanctions on North Korea unlikely to workRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:52
Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world’s interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:40
Situation in Syria changing in government’s favor, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:26
Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 10:14
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions — President MoonWorld September 05, 9:25
Russian doctors perform nearly 70 difficult surgeries in Syria in two weeksSociety & Culture September 05, 8:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is keen to restore aviation service with Egypt but sees safety as top priority, President Vladimir Putin said following the BRICS summit.
"As for aviation service, we are very keen to fully restore flights with Egypt. We have agreed that our respective security services and transport departments providing flights safety should continue their work. We have to be totally confident of our citizens’ safety," he said.
According to Putin, Russia sees that the Egyptian partners are doing all they can to ensure safety of Russian citizens, while authorized departments are in contact with each other. "I very much expect and hope that we will solve the issue in the near future," he said.