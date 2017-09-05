Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Energy minister plans to discuss US sanctions, Nord Stream 2 with EU energy commissioner

Business & Economy
September 05, 9:46 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry and the European Commission plans to discuss the new package of US sanctions and the Nord Stream 2 project, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"I think that we will have a chance to discuss (those issues - TASS) as the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 is one of the topics," he said.

Read also

Nord Stream 2 project received 324 mln euro funding from European companies — Gazprom

Nord Stream 2 project will be implemented despite sanctions — energy minister

Nord Stream-2 opponents look after their own interests — Russian Foreign Ministry

German industrialists oppose politicizing Nord Stream-2 project

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school
2
Putin orders to submit resolution to UN on deploying peacekeepers to Donbass
3
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions — President Moon
4
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — source
5
Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — Putin
6
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
7
Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама