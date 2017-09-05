Back to Main page
Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss extending OPEC+ deal

Business & Economy
September 05, 9:07 UTC+3

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said all options are being considered

XIAMEN/China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia discussed plans on extending the OPEC+ agreement on production cuts after March 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"We met in St. Petersburg and discussed this option (with Saudi Arabia’s representatives) that it is possible in the framework of the signed deals. We are considering any options if there is the need and may discuss the issue on extension," Novak said.

Реклама