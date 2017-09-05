Russian prime minister signs order to extend Zarubino sea port in Primorye Region

Russian doctors perform nearly 70 difficult surgeries in Syria in two weeksSociety & Culture September 05, 8:59
MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order to extend the sea port of Zarubino in the Primorye Region to build a terminal for grain cargo transshipment. The document was published on Tuesday on the government’s website.
"To extend the Zarubino sea port, Primorye Region, by including in it the borders of land plots located in the Khasansky District and the created artificial land plot intended for construction of a grain terminal with a capacity of 33.5mln tonnes a year," the order says.
The terminal, intended for servicing ships with a capacity of up to 91,300 tonnes will be used for transshipment of wheat, corn and soya bean. The terminal will include five piers, a warehouse, a railroad and road front and conveyers.
The project is being implemented by the United Grain Company and its affiliate, the Far Eastern Grain Terminal.
"The taken decision is aimed at development of the Primorye Region port infrastructure and will make it possible to create new workplaces in the region," the government said on its website.