Kremlin says rules for crypto-currency circulation should be discussed

Business & Economy
September 04, 19:20 UTC+3 XYAMEN

The Kremlin believes that the rules for circulation of crypto-currency should be worked out

XYAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the rules for circulation of crypto-currency should be worked out and this is an issued for discussion, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of President Vladimir Putin, told reporters

Russia's Finance Ministry to prepare proposals for regulating cryptocurrency

Answering journalists' question about the attitude of the Russian president's administration to the plans of the Ministry of Communications to introduce a personal income tax for all transactions in crypto-currencies, he said:

"These topics are subject to inter-departmental discussion, this is a new phenomenon in our life," he said.

"Of course, some regulation should be proposed, but what exactly it should be - that is the prerogative of our Cabinet of Ministers," the Kremlin spokesman said. He offered to address questions on this topic to the Russian government.

