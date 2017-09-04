Kremlin says rules for crypto-currency circulation should be discussed

Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 20:28
XYAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the rules for circulation of crypto-currency should be worked out and this is an issued for discussion, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of President Vladimir Putin, told reporters
Answering journalists' question about the attitude of the Russian president's administration to the plans of the Ministry of Communications to introduce a personal income tax for all transactions in crypto-currencies, he said:
"These topics are subject to inter-departmental discussion, this is a new phenomenon in our life," he said.
"Of course, some regulation should be proposed, but what exactly it should be - that is the prerogative of our Cabinet of Ministers," the Kremlin spokesman said. He offered to address questions on this topic to the Russian government.