Russia expects North Korea to take part in Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects a delegation from North Korea to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy for the Far East Yuri Trutnev told reporters on Monday.

"Actually, most participants will arrive tomorrow, not today. Today we gathered ahead of the major meetings in order to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission [of Russia and South Korea - TASS]," he said. "Tomorrow the forum will get underway, but to tell the truth, we will have difficulties in holding meetings in a free manner. We expect a representative of North Korea," the Russian deputy prime minister added.

Eastern Economic Forum

The Third Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok on September 6-7. As many as 24 nations have confirmed their participation in the event, including China, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The 2016 forum brought together 3,500 participants, and included 111 investment projects. The participants signed 216 agreements to the tune of 1.85 trillion rubles ($31.65 bln). Russia’s TASS news agency is the forum’s main information partner and the official host photo agency. In addition, TASS is the operator of the EEF-2017’s presentation zone.