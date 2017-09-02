Back to Main page
Russia’s Vnesheconombank interested in partnership with India - deputy chairman

Business & Economy
September 02, 18:42 UTC+3 BEIJING

According to the VEB first deputy chairman Nikolay Tsekhomsky, the bank has been seriously considering cooperation with India in the pharmaceutical field

1 pages in this article

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB) is extremely interested in partnership with India, VEB First Deputy Chairman Nikolay Tsekhomsky said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"We believe that India is a very large and interesting market, but there is a need to provide information support," he said. "Often times the country’s government and companies do not have a correct view on the business in Russia, the Russian economy and sanctions against our companies," Tsekhomsky added. "We are very much interested in partnership with India. I know a lot of successful Indian companies, who have achieved success on the Russian market," he pointed out.

According to the VEB first deputy chairman, the bank has been seriously considering cooperation with India in the pharmaceutical field. "We are even ready to hold seminars in India and Russia in order to assess our needs and their abilities," Tsekhomsky said. "But the pharmaceutical field is not all. I think, we would be interested in cooperation in other spheres as well," he added.

The VEB first deputy chairman has arrived in China ahead of the BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in Xiamen on September 3-5.

BRICS is an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group, founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, seeks to ensure sustainable, open and transparent dialogue and cooperation between member states. The first BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in 2009.

Apart from the group’s members, five more countries will also take part in the Xiamen summit - Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Tajikistan and Thailand.

