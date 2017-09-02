Russian billionaires have increased capital by over $17 bln year-to-date - Bloomberg

Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 22:48
MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The total capital of 28 Russian dollar billionaires increased by $17.09 bln in January-August period of this year, according to the updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Aleksei Mordashov, the main shareholder of Severstal, who is considered to be the richest person in Russia (with wealth estimated at $18.4 bln) increased capital by $1.49 bln in eight months, according to the Index. Vladimir Potanin, CEO of Interros and Norilsk Nickel and the second-richest man in Russia, earned $905 mln as his fortune now totals $17.5 bln.
NLMK board chairman Vladimir Lisin takes the third spot with a fortune worth $16.6 bln, a $3.47 bln increase year-to-date, and outpaces head of Renova Group Viktor Vekselberg (with wealth estimated at $15.6 bln).
Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov and the founder of Onexim Mikhail Prokhorov have $11.3 bln each. Meanwhile, Prokhorov increased capital by $470 mln, while Alekperov slashed it by $693 mln in the reporting period.
Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson and Volga Group founder and owner Gennady Timchenko lost most of all in the period ($1.9 bln and $1.79 bln, respectively), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.