Dvorkovich against adjustment of gas transportation tariff for independent producers

CERNOBBIO, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich does not consider it necessary to adjust gas transportation tariffs for independent producers now.

"It’s better not to adjust until a deeper analysis of costs and consequences. (Tariffs) may be adjusted any time," he said.

According to Dvorkovich, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is to take a related decision.

It was reported earlier the FAS board was to consider the issue of gas transportation tariff adjustment for independent procedures but it was taken out of the agenda. The FAS board failed to decide on the tariff upward adjustment in 2016 and postponed the tariff increase until 2017, and later until 2018.