Hungary confirms objective to proceed with Paks NPP project, Putin says

Another spacewalk under Russian program is due in January 2018Science & Space September 01, 17:59
Russia does not want war and is not going to participate in it — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 17:35
Putin stresses whoever takes the lead in artificial intelligence will rule worldSociety & Culture September 01, 17:08
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizureRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 17:03
More than 500 tourists staying in Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 16:55
Motorhead’s Under Cover compilation album goes on sale September 1Society & Culture September 01, 16:44
Last Soviet leader Gorbachev’s autobiography to be released on September 16Society & Culture September 01, 16:36
Human rights ombudswoman hopes jailed Russian pilot will be pardoned by TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 16:31
Ukraine to introduce biometric control of foreign nationals, including RussiansWorld September 01, 16:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YAROSLAVL, September 1. /TASS/. Hungary confirmed its intention to proceed with implementation of a joint project on construction of Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a national professional orientation forum.
"I have visited Hungary recently," Putin said. "Hungarian partners confirmed readiness to implement our projects," the president said.
Russia is proactively working in the nuclear power sphere in many countries, the head of state noted. "We are developing our projects all over the world," Putin said. "We do not merely sell the product; we create industries, train specialists, allocate huge projects in construction to local companies and share our knowledge," he said.
"This provides an opportunity for us to grow with an outperforming rate," Putin said. Often "our specialists are ahead of Japanese and US specialists and colleagues from other countries," he added.