Hungary confirms objective to proceed with Paks NPP project, Putin says

Business & Economy
September 01, 17:21 UTC+3 YAROSLAVL

Russia is proactively working in the nuclear power sphere in many countries, according to the head of the state

YAROSLAVL, September 1. /TASS/. Hungary confirmed its intention to proceed with implementation of a joint project on construction of Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a national professional orientation forum.

"I have visited Hungary recently," Putin said. "Hungarian partners confirmed readiness to implement our projects," the president said.

Russia is proactively working in the nuclear power sphere in many countries, the head of state noted. "We are developing our projects all over the world," Putin said. "We do not merely sell the product; we create industries, train specialists, allocate huge projects in construction to local companies and share our knowledge," he said.

"This provides an opportunity for us to grow with an outperforming rate," Putin said. Often "our specialists are ahead of Japanese and US specialists and colleagues from other countries," he added.

Vladimir Putin
