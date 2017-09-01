Back to Main page
Over 40 US delegates to attend Eastern Economic Forum

Business & Economy
September 01, 15:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The forum will be hosted by Russia in Vladivostok on September 6-7

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Over 40 representatives of US companies and local government bodies will attend the third Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted by Russia in Vladivostok on September 6-7. Forum guests will discuss prospects of developing international cooperation in areas from politics and economy to environment protection, EEF organizers said in the press release on Friday.

In particular, Governor of California Jerry Brown is expected to hold a series of business meetings at the Forum, participate in the environmental session ‘Specially Protected Natural Areas: Opportunities for Government and Business’, and give a lecture to students and lecturers of the Far Eastern Federal University, the organizers said.

The Governor "will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia next week to further expand California’s trans-Pacific collaboration to combat climate change," the Office of the Governor said on its website. The EEF "isn’t just an occasion to promote investment, it’s an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to decarbonizing the economy," Brown said.

President of the Council of US-Russia Relations and Executive Director of the Russian-American Pacific Partnership (RAPP) Derek Norberg, who will also attend the EEF, will give a report on the development of Russian-US relations on an interregional basis at the Forum," the organizers said.

"The participation of officials and representatives of the US business community in EEF events despite the current state of Russian-US relations indicates there is interest in a joint discussion of the Far Eastern agenda. I am confident that the work conducted at the Forum will stimulate mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries", Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov said.

According to EEF organizers, the Forum will also be attended by executives and representatives of such US companies as ExxonMobil Russia Inc, IBM East Europe Asia Ltd, Abbott Laboratories LLC, Boston Consulting Group, GE Rus LLC, McKinsey & Company, S&P Global Platts Inc and Loyd’s Investments Corporation.

