Iraq surpasses its plan to reduce oil output under production cut deal

Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 13:27
Iraq surpasses its plan to reduce oil output under production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 01, 13:05
German politician admits Crimea being part of Russia is fact of lifeWorld September 01, 13:00
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia tiesPress Review September 01, 13:00
Russia's top envoy assures Syrian de-escalation zones pose no danger to Israel’s securityRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 12:59
Lavrov slams West for trying to discredit Russia’s policy in world affairsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 12:55
Moscow street to be named after Russian hero who gave his life to free Beslan hostagesSociety & Culture September 01, 12:22
Congress forces Trump's hand on sanctions to undermine Russia ties — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 12:17
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter upRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 11:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Iraq has surpassed its obligations to reduce oil production within the framework of the OPEC+ deal and reached production level of 4.32 mln barrels per day, Oil Minister of Iraq Jabbar al-Luaibi told reporters.
According to the minister, Iraq has fulfilled its obligations to reduce production by more than 100%, the production level is currently at 4.32 mln barrels per day.
The minister also added that before the conclusion of the agreement, extraction reached 4.561 mln barrels per day. According to him, export of oil from southern terminals in Basra amounts to 3.2-3.23 mln barrels per day.
Jabbar al-Luaibi noted that in January, when the agreement came into force, Iraq cut production by 80,000 barrels at once, and today it completely fulfills its quota of 210,000 barrels.