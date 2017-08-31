Russia's Economy Ministry expects US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy

Kremlin spokesman jokes on rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' officialRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 13:36
MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects to see tightening of the monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve System, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters.
"We expect the US Federal Reserve System to continue tightening its monetary policy, and we believe that the market underestimates the future trajectory of the figures. We believe it will be a factor that could prompt a reassessment in global markets," he said.