Baltic Shipyard to float out first serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker

Business & Economy
August 30, 14:23 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The first serial-produced Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir was laid down in May 2015

© Anatoliy Medved/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, August 30. /TASS/. The Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia will float out the Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker on September 22, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"A ceremony will be held at the Baltic Shipyard on September 22, 2017 to float out the first serial-produced Project 22220 Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker," the press office said in a statement.

The first serial-produced Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir was laid down in May 2015 and is set to be delivered in 2020.

Under a contract with Rosatomflot, the national operator of the nuclear-powered fleet, the Baltic Shipyard is building three nuclear icebreakers of this Project: the Arktika, the Sibir and the Ural. The technical design of these nuclear-powered icebreakers has been developed by the Iceberg Central Design Bureau.

Universal Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers are designed to lead vessels in the Arctic and ships in the shallow waters of the Yenisei River and the Gulf of Ob and render assistance to vessels and carry out rescue works in ice conditions and ice-free waters.

Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers will be fitted out with a two-reactor power plant with a main steam source from the 175MW RITM reactor installation. They will become the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers.

© Anatoly Medved/TASS

