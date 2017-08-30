Back to Main page
Persian Gulf spat not affecting Qatar’s gas contracts— foreign minister

Business & Economy
August 30, 14:31 UTC+3 DOHA

Doha respects all legal norms for concluding economic transactions, Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani said

DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. The diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf did not affect Doha's fulfillment of its obligations under gas contracts, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammad bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We respect all legal norms for concluding economic transactions, we did not interrupt the policy of gas supply, in particular, with respect to those countries that organized the blockade. This is another confirmation of the fact that Qatar is fully committed to all its obligations," the Qatari minister said.

He also stressed that Qatar did not use economic levers to achieve advantages in resolving the crisis, while the Arab countries that broke relations with Doha use such opportunities.

Qatar's foreign minister also pointed out that the crisis in relations with the Arab states had not seriously affected the country's economy.

"We can confidently say that the Qatari people have not suffered economically from this blockade, there is no shortage of consumer goods. The financial sector is also developing quite consistently. In addition, we see that the blockade has become a motivational factor for internal development," he said.

