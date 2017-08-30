Persian Gulf spat not affecting Qatar’s gas contracts— foreign minister

Moscow to look into abduction of Russian TV journalist in UkraineSociety & Culture August 30, 15:39
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin- Netanyahu talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 30, 15:21
Russian TV journalist reportedly abducted in UkraineSociety & Culture August 30, 15:02
Northern Fleet’s deep-submergence rescue vehicle sets submersion recordMilitary & Defense August 30, 14:58
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporterMilitary & Defense August 30, 14:46
Russian TV news crew comes under fire in DonbassWorld August 30, 14:40
Baltic Shipyard to float out first serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreakerBusiness & Economy August 30, 14:23
Russian boxing chief slams national team’s ‘utter flop’ at 2017 World Boxing ChampionshipSport August 30, 13:56
Qatari top envoy confirms Doha committed to political settlement in SyriaWorld August 30, 13:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. The diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf did not affect Doha's fulfillment of its obligations under gas contracts, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammad bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"We respect all legal norms for concluding economic transactions, we did not interrupt the policy of gas supply, in particular, with respect to those countries that organized the blockade. This is another confirmation of the fact that Qatar is fully committed to all its obligations," the Qatari minister said.
He also stressed that Qatar did not use economic levers to achieve advantages in resolving the crisis, while the Arab countries that broke relations with Doha use such opportunities.
Qatar's foreign minister also pointed out that the crisis in relations with the Arab states had not seriously affected the country's economy.
"We can confidently say that the Qatari people have not suffered economically from this blockade, there is no shortage of consumer goods. The financial sector is also developing quite consistently. In addition, we see that the blockade has become a motivational factor for internal development," he said.