Russian, Mongolian Presidents agree to hold detailed talks on WEF sidelines

BUDAPEST, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagin Battulga have agreed to hold detailed talks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

In the course of a working meeting here on Monday, Putin congratulated Battulga on the occasion of the Mongolian team’s successful performance at the World Judo Championship.

"I’m glad to get to know you personally," Putin said. "We know you as a politician and a good athlete. I’d like to congratulate you on the Mongolian judokas’ very good performance here at the World Championship."

He said he planned to have a more detailed discussion of the Russian-Mongolian relations with Battulga at the forum in Vladivostok where the latter man planned to come.

Putin added that Russian-Mongolian trade was demonstrating fair dynamics this year, saying: "While we evidenced a 20% slump last year, there was 34% growth in January-June 2017 alone."

He called attention to progress made in along the political vector of bilateral relations, as much as in the economy and cultural ties. Specifically, he pointed out the active operations of Russian-Mongolian joint-venture companies and a growing volume of cargo haulage across the Russian-Mongolian border.

Khaltmaagin Battulga said on his part he was especially pleased to meet with Putin in the brims of the judo championship. "Since both of us take interest in the theme and love it, it’s really great I think we’re meeting in the course of an event like this one. I think it will lay down fair prerequisites for the future."

He voiced the hope Putin and he would have more detailed talks in Vladivostok, adding that he planned to promote trade with Russia.

"I hope to promote relations with our northern neighbor with due account of the current reality," Battulga said.

He also stated a growth of bilateral trade, saying that it mostly reflected an increase of trade between cross-border regions. In the light of it, he suggested that special attention should be given to cross-border cooperation in view of the fact the Russian-Mongolian border is more than 4,000 km long.

Battulga stressed his particular interest in the sphere of investment. He recalled in this connection Mongolian-Russian joint-venture Ulaanbaatar Railways, which the sides co-owned on parity grounds.

"Agreed," Putin answered.

Vladivostok hosts the 3rd World Economic Forum on September 6-7 this year.