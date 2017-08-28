Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia provides financing for construction of Paks nuclear power plant — Putin

Business & Economy
August 28, 18:45 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

The project has received $12 billion, according to the Russian president

Share
1 pages in this article

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Russia has ensured financing for the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We are working on our major projects, including in the energy sector. As for financing of the well-known Paks project it has received $12 billion. The work on the site may start in the beginning of the next year," the president added.

Read also

Putin and Orban hail European Commission’s approval of Paks nuclear power plant project

EC approves construction of new units at Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant

Hungary to start building new units of Paks nuclear power plant in 2018

Hungary to step up work on Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom

The head of the Russian state noted that investors in Russia continue to show interest in Hungary, and to date the volume of investments has totaled $1.5 bln.

The Russian leader noted positive trends in Russia’s trade with Hungary.

"I would like to note that despite all the difficulties, economic dynamics is improving. Last year we had a decline in trade, although a slight one, with a small percentage. But in the first half of this year we had an increase of more than twenty percent, according to various estimates, even up to 27%," Putin said.

Read also
Paks Nuclear Power Plant (archive)

Russia, Hungary sign agreement on Paks nuclear project

Putin also said that there are other joint projects, in particular, in pharmaceutical industry. He also noted the interest of Hungarian businessmen in Russia. "We support this in every way, we will help businesses promote their interests," the Russian leader said.

Russia and Hungary agreed to build two reactors at Paks in January 2014. Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in the two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used through 2025.

The Paks nuclear plant was built in the late 1980s and now accounts for about 40% of Hungary’s electricity consumption.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia provides financing for construction of Paks nuclear power plant — Putin
2
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
3
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholds
4
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
5
Number of Russian speakers across globe down by 50 million — Russian MP
6
Turkish business may adjust Russia’s national payment card to trade in national currency
7
Russia 'not seeking to vie with anyone' to settle Qatari quandary, vows Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама