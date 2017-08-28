$100 bln trade turnover between Turkey and Russia achievable — Moscow envoy

ANKARA, August 28. /TASS/. The goal of bringing the trade turnover between Turkey and Russia to around $100 bln is achievable, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Erkhov said on Monday at a meeting with a group of journalists in Ankara.

"In the best years, somewhere at the turn of the first and second decade of this century, the volume of trade turnover reached $34 bln. At this time the political goal was born - to bring this volume up to $100 bln," the diplomat said. "Now the figure significantly decreased - almost half of the record figure seven or eight years ago. There were various reasons for this, including those restrictive measures that were taken for known reasons," he added.

"Nevertheless, we confirm that this large-scale goal is $100 bln. The goal is ambitious, but it is quite achievable, and we should strive for it," he noted.

According to the Russian ambassador, "our businessmen, representatives of economic entities and representatives of our regions" are working to achieve this goal. "They are now developing practical solutions on how to achieve this," Erkhov said.