Arctic Council to discuss small-numbered indigenous peoples of the North

Business & Economy
August 28, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 30, Russia’s Sabetta will host the VII international meeting of the Arctic Council’s members, observers and foreign scientists

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Representatives of the Arctic Council's member-states will discuss in Sabetta (the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District) the problem of keeping way of life of the North's low-numbered indigenous peoples.

"Special attention [at the Arctic Council] will be paid to strategy and approaches to maintaining way of life of the North's low-numbered indigenous peoples in the framework of the national Arctic programs," press service of the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

Russian researchers study how Arctic indigenous children adapt to urban life

Head of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will lead the Russian delegation to that event.

"The meeting participants will discuss issues, related to security in implementation of the energy infrastructure projects in the Arctic, further international economic cooperation in the Arctic energy," the press service said. "They will touch upon providing security in the Arctic region, including with use of the Northern Sea Route for development in the region."

"The participants will discuss issues related to security in implementation of the energy infrastructure projects in the Arctic, to transport-logistics tasks in providing security in the Arctic region," the press service said. "The agenda also includes topics of the international environmental cooperation, implementation of social programs and the regional development in the Arctic."

On August 30, Russia’s Sabetta will host the VII international meeting of the Arctic Council’s members, observers and foreign scientists. The annual conference is organized at the initiative of the Russian Security Council. Organizers invite state officials, representatives of businesses, scientific-research institutes and of universities. In 2016, the forum was organized onboard the 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory) nuclear icebreaker. The conference participants discussed marine transportation in the Arctic, international cooperation in environmental security in the Arctic and further development of the Arctic tourism.

Members of the Arctic Council are: Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, the Russian Federation, Sweden and the United States.

