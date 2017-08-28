Deputy finance minister assures Russia's banking system ‘absolutely stable’

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian banking system is currently absolutely stable and will work stably regardless of the fate of any banks, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I think that the banking system is absolutely stable," Moiseev said. "I do not see any risks from the point of view of the stability of the system in general. I believe that the system will work stably regardless of the fate of certain banks. Ultimately, the whole system is set up in a way to ensure minimal consequences for the customers of banks if banks have problems," he added.

Earlier, information about problems of a number of large banks began spreading in social networks. In an interview with TASS, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dmitry Tulin commented in the information noting that the regulator does not expect serious negative developments in the banking sector in the foreseeable future.