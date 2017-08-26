Deputy PM: Ukraine expected to reach 3% GDP growth in 2018

KIEV, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade expects GDP growth to amount to around 2% this year and 3% in 2018, First Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv said.

"We project an around 2% real GDP growth by the end of the year with a small margin of error, and 3% in 2018," he said, adding that the country’s economy is expected to add 3.6% in 2019 and 4% in 2020.

According to the official data provided by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the country’s GDP growth amounted to 2.3% in 2016 compared with 2015.