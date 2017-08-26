Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moody's upgrades Ukraine's rating to ‘Caa2’

Business & Economy
August 26, 21:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ‘Ca’ senior unsecured rating of the government's $3 bln bond sold to Russia in December 2013

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the government of Ukraine's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings to ‘Caa2’ from ‘Caa3’ and changed the rating outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’, the agency said in a press release.

"The upgrade of Ukraine's government ratings to Caa2 from Caa3 is based on the following key drivers: the cumulative impact of structural reforms that, if sustained, are expected to improve government debt dynamics; the significant strengthening of Ukraine's external position," the report said.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ‘Ca’ senior unsecured rating of the government's $3 bln bond sold to Russia in December 2013. The bond is currently in default, Moody’s said.

"The rating upgrade was limited to one notch because Ukraine faces a heavy external debt servicing burden in 2019-21 that will require additional foreign currency funding beyond what official lenders are likely to provide over that period. The debt service for those years includes paying off the first three of the bonds issued in the 2015 debt restructuring. The risk that Ukraine will be unable to achieve a smooth refinancing of these debt obligations due to an unexpected domestic or external financial shock is a key risk, keeping the rating at Caa2 at present," the agency said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman said in end-July that the country spends over $3.8 bln (around 4% of GDP) on debt servicing per year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russia’s advanced technology helps use unguided munitions as precision bombs
3
Expert: Arctic is symbol of innovations in sciences, ecology, defense
4
Moody's upgrades Ukraine's rating to ‘Caa2’
5
Hacker group says US biological labs active in Ukraine
6
Russia to make Arctic clean again
7
Russian Defense Ministry reveals declassified documents on Battle of Stalingrad
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама