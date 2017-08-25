White House keeps an eye on situation around Rosneft and Venezuela's PDVSA

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. The United States is keeping an eye on developments regarding Russian oil major Rosneft and Venezuela’s PDVSA reportedly discussing a swap of a stake in US Citgo refining operator for shares in PDVSA projects, a White House representative told reporters on Friday.

"We know Rosneft’s position regarding Citgo very well," he said.

"We are monitoring it appropriately," the official added.

According to Reuters sources, Rosneft and PDVSA are holding negotiations regarding a swap of pledge rights to shares of US oil refining operator Citgo [a PDVSA affiliate] for stakes in oilfields and a fuel supply contract.