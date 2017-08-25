Back to Main page
Russia plans transition of Arctic ships from diesel to gas fuel

Business & Economy
August 25, 19:40 UTC+3 BOGOLYUBOVO

It was reported earlier that Canada had come up with an initiative of all non-nuclear vessels' transition to gas fuel

BOGOLYUBOVO /Vladimir region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry plans to start transition of ships used in the Arctic region from diesel fuel to gas fuel, which will significantly reduce pollution of the northern seas, Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy said on Friday.

"One of the key tasks of working with water transport is to build the so-called green fleet. Now we have a project we want to carry out as part of the Arctic Council - it implies transition of vessels to gas fuel. This is one of the promising developments that will make it possible to reduce volumes of pollution in the Arctic region," Donskoy said.

Earlier it was reported that Canada had come up with the initiative of transition of all non-nuclear vessels to gas fuel.

According to experts of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), abandoning the use of diesel fuel in the Arctic region will make possible to significantly reduced man-caused impacts on the region where spills of oil and oil product pose main there to the environment.

