Russia’s energy ministry expects global coal consumption to drop by 5 mln tonnes

MEZHDURECHENSK /Kemerovo Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects annual coal consumption in global energy that acurrently amounts to around 90 mln tonnes per year, to drop by 5 mln tonnes within five years, Deputy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said Friday.

"I’m speaking about an at least five-year period of decline. I don’t expect a sharp decrease within the [next - TASS] five years, but I think coal [consumption] will probably go down by 5 mln tonnes from the viewpoint of global energy," he said, adding that currently global consumption stands at "around 90 mln tonnes per year."

"The consumption [of coal] has been stable for a long period of time, at least ten years. It has not been rising, and I don’t expect it to rise, though it may go down," he said.