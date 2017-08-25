Back to Main page
Russia’s energy ministry expects global coal consumption to drop by 5 mln tonnes

Business & Economy
August 25, 13:58 UTC+3 MEZHDURECHENSK

The coal consumption has been stable for a long period of time

Share
1 pages in this article

MEZHDURECHENSK /Kemerovo Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects annual coal consumption in global energy that acurrently amounts to around 90 mln tonnes per year, to drop by 5 mln tonnes within five years, Deputy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said Friday.

"I’m speaking about an at least five-year period of decline. I don’t expect a sharp decrease within the [next - TASS] five years, but I think coal [consumption] will probably go down by 5 mln tonnes from the viewpoint of global energy," he said, adding that currently global consumption stands at "around 90 mln tonnes per year."

"The consumption [of coal] has been stable for a long period of time, at least ten years. It has not been rising, and I don’t expect it to rise, though it may go down," he said.

Share
