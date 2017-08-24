Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Development of Caspian ports to attract Iranian investors to Russia’s North Caucasus

Business & Economy
August 24, 22:32 UTC+3 CHERKESSK

The strategy for the development of Russian seaports in the Caspian Sea and railroad and car links to them until 2030 was submitted for the government’s consideration in July

Share
1 pages in this article

CHERKESSK, August 24. /TASS/. The development of Russia’s seaports in the Caspian Sea will attract investors from Iran to the regions of the North Caucasus, adviser to the head of the North Caucasus Development Corporation (NCDC) Nurali Rezvanov said Thursday.

"Iranian investors will be coming to the region as Caspian ports are developed and trade relations with Iran and Middle Eastern countries are deepened," he said, adding that there are many joint Russian-Iranian enterprises in Russia’s Astrakhan Region demonstrating the trend. "China is also taking interest in the direction as the Silk Road is development," he said.

According to Rezvanov, it takes time and effort to get investors involved. "It is necessary to bring investors and convince them. Still, it is a fact that the foreign business is interested. I also think it is necessary to engage local (investors) as well," he said.

The strategy for the development of Russian seaports in the Caspian Sea and railroad and car links to them until 2030 was submitted for the government’s consideration in July 2017. The project will be implemented after a respective road map is developed and adopted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Trade & Cooperation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
3
Russia objects Interpol’s repeated refusal to put Browder on wanted list
4
Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promising
5
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
6
Development of Caspian ports to attract Iranian investors to Russia’s North Caucasus
7
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама