Eurasian Development Bank may ready to finance high speed railway project

Business & Economy
August 24, 18:13 UTC+3

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is also ready to consider participation in the construction of the Russian section of the Eurasia high-speed railway

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is ready to consider the possibility to participate in financing the construction of the Russian section of the trans-Eurasian high-speed railway link, a source in the press service told TASS.

"As a bank viewing the development of infrastructure of countries belonging to the Eurasian community as top-priority, EDB is interested in considering the possibility of financing the Eurasian high-speed link project. The participation will most probably be within a syndicate of banks taking into consideration the scale of the project. However, as of now the initiators of the project have not provided information about its structure, including mechanisms ensuring recovery of requested credit resources," he said.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is also ready to consider participation in the construction of the Russian section of the Eurasia high-speed railway, a source close to the fund told TASS earlier.

The construction of the Eurasia high-speed railway connecting Europe to China can be completed by 2026, according to the Russian Railways’ presentation. The start of the construction at different segments varies from 2018 (Moscow - Kazan HSR) to 2023 (Krasnoye - Moscow and Chelyabinsk - Zolotaya Sopka), the company said earlier. The design work on the Moscow - Kazan segment, which may become part of the Eurasia HSR in the future, is currently underway. The construction of the Moscow - Kazan HSR segment is scheduled to 2018, and commissioning is planned in 2023.

