Delta Airlines to stop flights to Russia in September

Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promisingBusiness & Economy August 24, 21:18
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from RussiaWorld August 24, 20:34
Poroshenko's craving for US weaponry contravenes image of peace keeper — Russia's envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 19:59
Russian defense contractor unveils concept of robotized air defense missile systemMilitary & Defense August 24, 19:38
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boatsMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:54
Putin to meet with Orban and attend World Judo Championships in BudapestRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 18:51
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:10
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forcesMilitary & Defense August 24, 17:50
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in BudapestSociety & Culture August 24, 17:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The US Delta Airlines will stop flights between the United States and Russia in early September, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and the airline’s country manager told TASS on Thursday. The airline plans to resume flights in May 2018.
"Delta Airlines plans to make the closing flight in this season to and from Sheremetyevo on September 5," PR Director of Sheremetyevo Anna Zakharenkova told TASS. "An update on resumption of flights in summer 2018 season will be available by October 5, 2017," she said.
Delta plans to return to the Russian market in May 2018, country manager of Delta Airlines Leonid Tarasov told TASS. "We keep the seasonal schedule. We are operating on the Russian market in summer season only. Therefore, we suspend flights in winter and restart them in spring," Tarasov said. "We are in the airport schedule since May of the next year," he added.
Russia’s Aeroflot and Delta Airlines are the only air carriers performing flights between the United States and Russia now.