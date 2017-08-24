Delta Airlines to stop flights to Russia in September

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The US Delta Airlines will stop flights between the United States and Russia in early September, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and the airline’s country manager told TASS on Thursday. The airline plans to resume flights in May 2018.

"Delta Airlines plans to make the closing flight in this season to and from Sheremetyevo on September 5," PR Director of Sheremetyevo Anna Zakharenkova told TASS. "An update on resumption of flights in summer 2018 season will be available by October 5, 2017," she said.

Delta plans to return to the Russian market in May 2018, country manager of Delta Airlines Leonid Tarasov told TASS. "We keep the seasonal schedule. We are operating on the Russian market in summer season only. Therefore, we suspend flights in winter and restart them in spring," Tarasov said. "We are in the airport schedule since May of the next year," he added.

Russia’s Aeroflot and Delta Airlines are the only air carriers performing flights between the United States and Russia now.