Marine robots to help create surveillance networks in Arctic

Business & Economy
August 24, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Such devices realize themselves most fully in the tasks of long-term monitoring, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Robotics Main Research and Testing said

© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Marine robots will be able to set up surveillance networks in designated areas of the Arctic, Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Robotics Main Research and Testing Center Sergei Popov told TASS on Thursday.

"Devices of long-term stay, such as gliders of various types, realize themselves most fully in the tasks of long-term monitoring, a long transition to the specified point (for military purposes - with maximum secrecy) and the creation of a temporary distributed observation network in the specified area," he said.

Russia rolls out innovative micro-robot capable of working under Arctic ice

According to Popov, all these tasks "should be solved by a group of devices and in interaction with the technical means of other types."

"New classes of underwater robots have emerged, gained recognition and helped accumulate large scientific and industrial potential lately, including underwater gliders with the hydrostatic principle of motion," Popov said.

An underwater glider is an autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle that moves along the wave-like trajectory driven by changes in its buoyancy.

Arctic today
