Shell plans to double retail sites in Russia

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Global oil major Shell will double the number of its retail sites in Russia in midterm, chief executive of Shell Neft, its Russian affiliate, Sergey Starodubtsev said on Wednesday.

"We plan to double the number of retail sites in Russia in midterm," Starodubtsev said.

Shell now has 227 retail sites in its chain.

The company's plants in Russia

Multinational oil and gas major plans to bring its lubricants plant in Torzhok, Tver Region, to the design capacity of 200 mln liters per year in five years, Starodubtsev has added.

"The plant is designed for 200 mln liters [per year]. We have not achieved this stage so far. However, we are just starting the development program for the next five years, when we are to reach this capacity," the top manager said.

The company does not plan to build new plants in the territory of Russia so far, Starodubtsev noted.

Shell built the plant in Torzhok in 2012. The facility produces a wide range of lubricants, including motor oils, marine engine oils, commercial lubricants, hydraulic and gearbox oils.