Russian Agriculture Ministry raises grain harvest forecast to 110 mln tonnes in 2017

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry has raised this year’s grain harvest forecast to 110 million tonnes, the Ministry’s press service said on Tuesday quoting Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev.

"The grain harvest forecast will be refining further, as the regions of the Volga and Siberia federal districts have started harvesting grain shortly ago. As of now, we plan to gather 110 million tonnes of grain," he said.