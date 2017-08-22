Sino-Russian aircraft may be certified after 2025

KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian wide-body long-range aircraft can be certified after 2025, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It [the Sino-Russian aircraft] should be developed at first and certification will follow - this will be already after 2025," Manturov said.

The airplane development project exists since 2014, when Russia and China signed a relevant memorandum. The aircraft is known to be developed in Russia and assembled in China.

China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation (CRAIC) will act as the program operator.

The aircraft is to appear in 2025-2027, chief executive of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said earlier. Implementation of the project is estimated at $13 bln.