Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sino-Russian aircraft may be certified after 2025

Business & Economy
August 22, 20:52 UTC+3 KUBINKA

China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation will act as the program operator

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian wide-body long-range aircraft can be certified after 2025, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Mi-171E helicopter

Russia to supply another batch of transport helicopters to China in 2018

"It [the Sino-Russian aircraft] should be developed at first and certification will follow - this will be already after 2025," Manturov said.

The airplane development project exists since 2014, when Russia and China signed a relevant memorandum. The aircraft is known to be developed in Russia and assembled in China.

China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation (CRAIC) will act as the program operator.

The aircraft is to appear in 2025-2027, chief executive of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said earlier. Implementation of the project is estimated at $13 bln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington tries to use events in Khan Shaykhun to justify its strike on Syria — Moscow
2
Blockchain technology may be introduced in Russia’s armed forces
3
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
6
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020s
7
Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама