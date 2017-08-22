Back to Main page
Avtovaz to supply first 300 cars to Cuba in fall

Business & Economy
August 22, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The last time Avtovaz delivered cars to Cuba 12 years ago

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s largest carmaker Avtovaz will supply the first 300 cars for a taxi service to Cuba in November this year, the head of the company Nicolas Maure told reporters.

"Tentatively in November," he said.

Cuba annually imports about 3,000 cars. A significant part of them is used in the fast-growing tourist industry, replenishing the fleet of taxi, rental and travel companies.

The last time Avtovaz delivered cars to Cuba 12 years ago.

