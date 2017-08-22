Russia’s grain harvest expected at record 130 mln tonnes in 2017 — experts

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s harvest is expected to set new records this year. According to experts interviewed by TASS, the country’s grain harvest may reach 130 mln tonnes, and wheat harvest may exceed 81 mln tonnes.

The Moscow-based market researcher ProZerno projects grain harvest to exceed 130 mln tonnes, and wheat harvest to amount to 80 mln tonnes. "We are going to have a record harvest, as of now we expect more than 130 mln tonnes of grain (to be harvested - TASS), though this outlook may be upgraded. Wheat harvest (is expected at) more than 80 mln tonnes," Director General Vladimir Petrichenko told TASS.

The Russian Grain Union also projects a rich harvest in 2017. Vice President Alexander Korbut expects the country’s gross grain harvest to set an all-time record of 127-129 mln tonnes, including 78-81 mln tonnes of wheat. He assumes that favorable weather conditions and the development of farm equipment are the main factors influencing the trend. "It is very important that the rising yield of crops makes it possible to reach all those indicators (growing harvest - TASS), which demonstrates that a technological modernization has happened, not only weather but technologies worked," he added.

Petrichenko shares the view that the technological background is getting better.

Russia’s Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said earlier that the grain harvest may total 105-110 mln tonnes this year, while grain export may reach 40 mln tonnes in 2017-2018 agricultural year.

In 2016, Russia had a record harvest of grain amounting to 120 mln tonnes, wheat harvest stood at 72 mln tonnes.