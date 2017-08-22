Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian mobile operator has to replace almost all tariffs to cancel intranet roaming

Business & Economy
August 22, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Telecom operators must report to the antimonopoly authority every month on the progress of executing the warning

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian mobile operator Megafon received a notification from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on intranet roaming, the company told TASS. To introduce unified tariffs in intranet roaming, Megafon will need to change almost all tariffs - about 3,000 throughout the country.

Read also

MegaFon mobile operator clinches deal on buying stake in Mail.ru Group

Russia’s MegaFon inks 150 state deals in Far East

Client sues Russian mobile operator for $500 mln for writing off six minutes of traffic

Russia's antimonopoly service opens case against ‘Big Four’ mobile operators

"In order to fulfill FAS requirements, it takes time and significant IT resources that the company uses to solve strategic tasks," the press service of the company told TASS.

FAS said earlier it extended the deadline for all Big four telecom operators (VimpelCom, MTS, Megafon, and for Tele2) to eliminate unjustified differences in national roaming tariffs until December 15, 2017.

"All telecom operators that received the warning, expressed their willingness to execute it, and sent applications for extending the deadline to FAS. After assessing the applications, the antimonopoly authority set a new deadline for the implementation of the warning - December 15, 2017," FAS said.

At the same time, according to FAS, telecom operators must report to the antimonopoly authority every month on the progress of executing the warning.

FAS said earlier it was ready to sue telecom operators to cancel roaming charges in Russia. FAS Deputy Head Anatoly Golomolzin told reporters, "Mobile operators know FAS’ capabilities, many of them often turn to FAS as applicants in antimonopoly cases. We are ready to compete in any court, as we believe that the problem of intranet roaming and national roaming should be solved," he said.

Golomolzin added that so far FAS does not have information about the appeal of Megafon to the court on the need to cancel intranet roaming.

Russian mobile phone operator Megafon told TASS earlier that it is impossible to comply with the instructions of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) in respect of roaming services prices, the company will send a claim to the Arbitration court.

"The position of the company has not changed: we have been providing options for our subscribers for various service plans for a long time, where the price of calls does not differ from the home region, and various options that allow optimizing the costs. Today the company will forward the claim to the court," the company told TASS.

Earlier, one of the Big Four Russian operators sent a motion to FAS to extend the deadline for implementation of the warning and adding it was ready to implement it on time.

"This is a motivated motion. We will probably decide on it by the end of the day," Golomolzin said, without specifying the operator.

Earlier FAS initiated antimonopoly cases against VimpelCom (operates the Beeline brand), MTS, Megafon, and T2 Mobile (Tele2 brand) for establishing and maintaining monopolistically high prices for national roaming communication services.

"Signs of the violation were evident in establishing and maintaining monopolistically high prices (tariffs) for communication services in national roaming and in concluding national inter-operator roaming agreements on the territory of the Russian Federation," FAS report said.

FAS initiated proceedings against every operator of the Big Four on August 3, 2017.

A meeting of the FAS commission to review cases against VimpelCom and Megafon is scheduled for September 26, 2017. The actions of MTS will be considered on September 28, Tele2 - on September 29.

MTS, Megafon and VimpelCom provide telecom services in all Russian regions, with the exception of Crimea and Sevastopol. Tele2 provides services in 65 regions of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's advanced interceptor may become unmanned in future
2
Mossad chief to accompany Netanyahu on official visit to Russia
3
Russian Investigative Committee brings charges against stage director Serebrennikov
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
6
Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills
7
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама