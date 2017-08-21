Approving contracts for NPP construction in Egypt finishes — Russia's top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Approval of three contracts for construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt will start the construction process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after the talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri.

"As for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the main contract was signed in December 2016. At the final stage there are three more contracts - the signing will allow the construction process to be launched in practical terms," he said.

"We have many other large-scale projects, the discussion of the nuclear power plant project is still in progress," Lavrov said. "I hope that the forthcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission in September will help advance the issue and the project of creating an industrial zone on the banks of the Suez Canal with participation of Russia," he added.

The Russian foreign minister also expects that in the next 1-3 months consultations will begin, and after that - full-fledged negotiations between the EAEU and Egypt on the possibility of creating a free trade zone.